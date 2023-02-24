Tesla catches fire for second time while being towed after crashing into Scottsdale building

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a bad day to be driving a white Tesla in north Scottsdale.

According to authorities in Scottsdale, the driver of a Tesla first slammed into a building east of Scottsdale and Cactus roads around 8 a.m. Friday. Witnesses at the scene told Arizona’s Family that it appeared that the driver had hit the gas pedal, instead of the brakes when it slammed into a building along 74th Place. One woman reported seeing the car parking when it “just randomly shot forward into the building.” That witness told Arizona’s Family that she stopped to help get the driver out and that the EV went up in flames less than a minute after the crash.

A few hours later, crews responded to an area about two miles away where the electric car again caught fire while it was being towed, near the busy intersection of Kierland Commons and Scottsdale Quarter. Video from the scene showed the once-white vehicle completely charred.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route for the next several hours as heavy delays are expected to impact the shopping centers.

