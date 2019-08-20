Planned Parenthood gives up Title X money

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time since 1970, Planned Parenthood has opted out of the Title X funding for family planning services for poor women.
Nationally, that’s estimated to be $60 million.
The health care agency decided to quit the program because of a Trump Administration rule, which tied the funding to abortion restrictions.
Under the rule, Planned Parenthood could still talk to its clients, but it would no longer be allowed to tell those patients where they could find an abortion provider.
Planned Parenthood said that’s a continued erosion of a women’s right to make a choice.
“It’s a pure political attack,” said Genesis Cubillas, an organizer for Planned Parenthood. “In my opinion, it’s a particular hate for Planned Parenthood.”
The agency will continue with business as usual, but with what’s estimated to be a 20% reduction in funding for its 19,000 clients, mostly women near the poverty line, with no insurance or under insured will be affected.
“Title X doesn’t fund any abortions, it doesn’t do that,” she said. “It’s just access to health care, it’s the most basic health care you can get free access to.”
Title X provides contraceptive care, testing for breast cancer, cervical cancer, testing for sexually transmitted disease and pregnancy tests.
“Our clinics will stay open,” Cubillas said “Our clinics will provide that full information for folks.”
The agency says it will use a rainy day fund and rely on donations to make up for the loss for the time being, but can’t estimate how long that will continue.
