ASU shortens spring semester and cancels 2021 spring break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State University officials have confirmed that the school’s 2021 spring break is canceled, and students will also attend a shortened spring semester.
This as the number of coronavirus cases in the state increases, and leaders are trying to find ways to mitigate and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Back in October, the University of Arizona also announced the cancellation of it’s own spring break, and replaced the time with “reading days” for students to catch up on school work.
ASU officials have not announced if they plan to follow in the same steps.
More information on ASU’s decision coming up.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.