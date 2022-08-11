Southern Arizona residents dealing with aftermath of wet microburst

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the National Weather Service, winds on Tuesday night reached up to 40 mph. However, other areas may have seen even stronger winds.

On Wednesday morning, residents were out trying to clean up their yards. Dealing with downed trees, fences, and shingles coming off the roof.

Jeffrey Farell was worried that his house may not make it out of the storm. He said he was out watching the storm come in when things changed pretty quick.

“All of a sudden visibility went down and you can see things swirling and you can hear the fences ripping and creaking and panels blowing off the roof,” he shared.

Farell added that the monsoon storm was one of the “strongest” he had ever seen.

Something that’s keeping Brad Kublin with Canyon Roofing pretty busy. Storms can come up pretty quick. And, Kublin said his office is ready to respond when the winds get high. " We’re driving all over town looking at people’s roofs whose shingles did blow off and try and tarp up their roofs for those people.”

Kublin advises anyone needing roof repair this monsoon season to do their research.

Another tip? Make sure whoever is doing your roof repair is showing you what’s happening on your roof. Have the contractor take a picture and come down and show you before and after pictures. That way you know what’s being fixed, is being done correctly.

