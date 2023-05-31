Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Class of 2023: How many Arizona graduates will continue education?

13 News Fact Finders look into new post-Covid data
graduates
graduates(Pixabay)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As graduation season winds down,13 News Fact Finders learned more about education plans for the class of 2023, who spent most of high school in a pandemic. We looked at Education Forward Arizona’s progress meter, which showed high school graduation is down in Pima, Cochise, and Santa Cruz Counties. It is flat in Pinal County.

However, post high school enrollment in some kind of continuing education at a college, university, or trade school is up in all but Cochise County. These southern Arizona Counties reflect what’s going on around the state.

”We’re seeing just below 50% for the second year in a row. Before Covid that was ranging more in that 53 or 54 percent that were choosing to go to some type of education the year after high school,” said Rich Nickel, President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona. “So that’s a good thing and we expect that to level off and start rising again.”

Arizona’s graduation rate is on track with the national average, but new numbers from Tempe-based Noble Predictive Insights show, if the trajectory doesn’t go up, only 17% of today’s ninth graders will complete a college degree. The pandemic, budget cuts, and a declining birthrate are cited as potential causes.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is ongoing and potential charges will be presented to the Pima County...
One dead in Tucson crash
MGN: Animal Cruelty
Pima County deputies make multiple arrests in animal cruelty investigation
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
After 53 years, Tucson woman identified as murder victim
52-year-old Troy Lanz
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side

Latest News

52-year-old Troy Lanz
PCSD: Suspect with history of violence arrested on southeast side
Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ)
Rep. Grijalva to vote against debt limit bill
Police responded to reports of a shooting around 2 a.m.
Woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Chandler
Pets will soon be able to be seen by a vet virtually throughout Arizona after new pet...
A win for pets: Gov. Hobbs signs veterinarian telemedicine bill into law