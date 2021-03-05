Pima County Superior Court approves $2.9 million settlement in death of Carlos Ingram-Lopez

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A $2.9 million settlement involving the in-custody death of 27-year-old Carlos “Adrian” Ingram-Lopez in 2020 was approved by Judge Kenneth Lee from the Pima County Superior Court on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The settlement was approved on behalf of Ingram Lopez’s daughter.
Greg Kuykendall, an attorney for the victims family said in a statement, “No amount of money can bring back the father Sophie will always miss, but this settlement is a way for her to begin forging the sort of life her father wanted her to have. I’m hopeful the Tucson Police Department has learned from this and will evolve into a better and safer resource for our community.”
After releasing body camera video of the incident causing Ingram Lopez’s death, TPD Chief Chris Magnus offered his resignation, however, it was not accepted by the city of Tucson.
None of the officers involved were charged in Ingram-Lopez’ death. His family decided take action, filing two separate claims against the city of Tucson.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.